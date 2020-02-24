VIDEO: We Have Taken Actions To Legalise Amotekun, Says Ogun Speaker

The Ogun State House of Assembly has considered and taken necessary legal processes on the South-West Security Network codenamed ‘Amotekun’.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, disclosed this to Channels Television at his office in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Oluomo explained that the actions taken by the lawmakers were expected to make Amotekun a legally acceptable security outfit and deliver on its core mandate.

He also gave an update on the journey so far in the legislative procedure for the actualisation of the security outfit.

The speaker, however, sought the support and understanding of residents of the state to ensure the success of the outfit in securing their lives and properties.

