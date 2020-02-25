Advertisement

13 Killed, 15 Injured In India Riots

Updated February 25, 2020
Thirteen people have been killed and more than 150 injured in sectarian violence that erupted in India’s capital New Delhi for the third day, a hospital official said Tuesday.

“I can now confirm 13 deaths. At least 150 people have come to our hospital with injuries,” Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital official Rajesh Kalra told AFP, adding that a dozen people were in critical condition.

“We are still receiving some people with injuries, most of them firearm injuries today.”

