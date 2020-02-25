Airstrikes Destroy Boko Haram Logistics Facilities In Borno, Says NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that some structures and logistics facilities used by Boko Haram Terrorist at Garin Maloma and Parisu in the Sambisa Forest have been destroyed.

According to the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement on Tuesday, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole carried out the strikes on 23 and 24 February 2020 based on credible intelligence reports.

He added that the terrorists who attacked Garkida in Adamawa State originated from camps within the Sambisa Forest.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched its attack aircraft to engage both locations, destroying several structures housing the terrorists as well as some of their logistics stores, which were seen, engulfed in flames.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the Northeast for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations,” he added.