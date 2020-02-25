Advertisement

Airstrikes Destroy Boko Haram Logistics Facilities In Borno, Says NAF

Channels Television  
Updated February 25, 2020

 

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that some structures and logistics facilities used by Boko Haram Terrorist at Garin Maloma and Parisu in the Sambisa Forest have been destroyed.

According to the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement on Tuesday, the   Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole carried out the strikes on 23 and 24 February 2020 based on credible intelligence reports.

READ ALSO: Police Kill Five Crime Suspects, Arrest Five Others In Katsina

He added that the terrorists who attacked Garkida in Adamawa State originated from camps within the Sambisa Forest.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched its attack aircraft to engage both locations, destroying several structures housing the terrorists as well as some of their logistics stores, which were seen, engulfed in flames.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the Northeast for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations,” he added.



More on Crime Watch

Police Kill Five Crime Suspects, Arrest Five Others In Katsina

N30.2b Fraud: EFCC Re-Arraigns Jang, Yusuf On Amended Charges

Court Fixes March 27 For Judgement In $54,000 Forfeiture Case

Police Arrest 17 Suspects For Cultism, Violence In Lagos

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement