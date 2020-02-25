Advertisement

Nine Killed, Many Injured In India Capital As Trump Visits

Channels Television  
Updated February 25, 2020
Police personnel march on a road scattered with stones following clashes between supporters and opponents of new citizenship law, in Delhi on February 25, 2020. PHOTO: AMARJEET KUMAR SINGH / AFP

 

Clashes over a contentious citizenship law roiled India’s capital for a second day Tuesday — coinciding with a visit by US President Donald Trump — as the death toll rose to at least nine.

There have been widespread protests since the law that critics say is anti-Muslim was passed in mid-December, with more than 25 people killed.

“There have been nine confirmed deaths,” Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital official Rajesh Kalra told AFP.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists shout slogans as they take part in a protest against US President Donald Trump visit to India, in Mumbai on February 25, 2020. PHOTO: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP

 

He said 31 people, including 10 who were seriously hurt, were brought to the New Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

Senior policeman Alok Kumar told AFP that officers were still receiving reports of violence.

“The protesters are attacking police wherever they are present and clashing among each other where the police aren’t there,” Kumar added.

One of those killed Monday was a policeman, a senior officer told AFP.

More rioting was reported Tuesday, with a large plume of black smoke rising in the sky.

Broadcaster NDTV said three of its reporters and a cameraman were attacked by a mob on the northeastern fringe of the megacity of 20 million people.

“There is hardly any police presence in the area. Rioters are running around threatening people, vandalising shops,” a resident of the poor, migrant neighbourhood of Maujpur told the Press Trust of India.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited a hospital where the injured were being treated, called for calm.

National Home Minister Amit Shah, whose ministry controls law and order in the capital region, met with senior Delhi government officials and promised to deploy more police if they were needed, Kejriwal said.

AFP



More on World News

Weinstein’s Conviction ‘Great Victory’ Says Trump

Netanyahu To Build New Settler Homes In Sensitive West Bank Corridor

Iran Deputy Health Minister Infected With Coronavirus, Says Govt Official

China Sentences Swedish Bookseller To 10 Years In Prison

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement