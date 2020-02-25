Advertisement

PHOTOS: Four-Year Trial Ends As Metuh Begins Jail Term

Channels Television  
Updated February 25, 2020
Olisa Metuh being taken to the Nigeria Correction Service after a judgement was passed on his case on February the 25th, 2020. Photos: Sodiq Adelakun/ChannelsTV

 

The four-year trial of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, came to an end on Tuesday after the Federal High Court in Abuja found him guilty and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

Metuh was sentenced on seven counts of money laundering and criminal diversion of funds to the tune of N400 million.

According to Justice Okon Abang, the sentence is expected to take effect immediately (today, February 25, 2020).

See photos of him being taken to the Nigeria Correction Services, Kuje.

