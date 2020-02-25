Rep Threatens To Resign Over Security Situation In North-East

A lawmaker from Borno State, Ahmadu Jaha has threatened to resign over the security situation in the northeast.

Jaha is representing Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok in the House of Representatives.

During plenary on Tuesday, he threatened to resign and accused the military of creating super camps to protect themselves.

According to him, this exposes innocent civilians to the Boko Haram attacks.

Jaha added that the soldiers simply wait in the super camps to repel the attacks of the insurgents, instead of taking the battle to them.

The lawmaker insisted that the security chiefs must be sacked.

Members of the House of Representatives had earlier called on the service chiefs to resign their positions.

This was part of the resolutions reached on January 29, after the lawmakers had a debate on the nation’s security.

A member of the House, Abubakar Fulata, had informed his colleagues in the chamber that the service chiefs had outlived their usefulness.

According to him, it will be to the detriment of the country if these men keep doing the same thing repeatedly and expect a different result in tackling the security challenges Nigeria is grappling with.