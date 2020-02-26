Algeria Reports First Case Of Coronavirus

Algerian authorities on Tuesday announced the country’s first case of the novel coronavirus, in an Italian citizen who arrived in the country on February 17.

“One case was confirmed positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), out of two suspected cases (both) of Italian nationality,” the North African country’s health ministry said.

State television said the infected person had been placed in isolation, without offering further details.

The health ministry said it had reinforced its “monitoring and surveillance systems at all points of entry” into Algeria.