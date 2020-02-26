Advertisement

Algeria Reports First Case Of Coronavirus

Channels Television  
Updated February 26, 2020
PHOTO USED TO DEPICT THE STORY: A member of a medical team takes a the temperature of an Iraqi traveller at the Shalamjah border crossing, some 15 kms southeast of the city of Basra, upon his return from Iran on February 21, 2020. PHOTO:Hussein FALEH / AFP

 

Algerian authorities on Tuesday announced the country’s first case of the novel coronavirus, in an Italian citizen who arrived in the country on February 17.

“One case was confirmed positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), out of two suspected cases (both) of Italian nationality,” the North African country’s health ministry said.

State television said the infected person had been placed in isolation, without offering further details.

The health ministry said it had reinforced its “monitoring and surveillance systems at all points of entry” into Algeria.



