Soldier Opens Fire On Colleagues, Kills Four And Commits Suicide

A Corporal of the Nigerian Army serving at the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori went berserk in early hours of 26 February 2020 and opened fire killing 4 of his colleagues before shooting himself.

According to a statement by Sagir Musa, Colonel Acting Director of Army Public Relations, two other colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri.

Colonel Musa said efforts are ongoing to contact the families of our gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. May their gentle souls Rest In Peace.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.