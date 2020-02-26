Advertisement

BREAKING: Jesus, Bruyne Give Man City Comeback Win At Real Madrid

Channels Television  
Updated February 26, 2020

 

Manchester City came from behind to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Gabriel Jesus’ header and a Kevin de Bruyne penalty within five second half minutes gave City a lead to take back to the Etihad Stadium on March 17 after Isco had given Real the lead on the hour mark.

Sergio Ramos’ late red card for bringing down Jesus with the Brazilian clean through on goal compounded defeat for Zinedine Zidane’s Real.



More on Sports

BREAKING: Lyon Down Juventus In Champions League Last 16, First Leg

Nigeria’s Edem Loses To Egypt’s Meshref In ITTF Africa Cup Final

Aruna Quadri Stunned As Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh Lifts 2020 ITTF Africa Cup

Multiple Grand Slam Winner, Sharapova Retires From Tennis

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement