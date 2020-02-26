BREAKING: Jesus, Bruyne Give Man City Comeback Win At Real Madrid

Manchester City came from behind to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Gabriel Jesus’ header and a Kevin de Bruyne penalty within five second half minutes gave City a lead to take back to the Etihad Stadium on March 17 after Isco had given Real the lead on the hour mark.

Sergio Ramos’ late red card for bringing down Jesus with the Brazilian clean through on goal compounded defeat for Zinedine Zidane’s Real.