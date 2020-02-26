Advertisement

BREAKING: Lyon Down Juventus In Champions League Last 16, First Leg

Channels Television  
French side Lyon claimed a surprise 1-0 victory over Italian champions Juventus in their Champions League last-16 first leg at the Groupama Stadium on Wednesday.

Lucas Tousart volleyed Lyon into a deserved 31st-minute lead from Houssem Aouar’s cross, and although Juventus piled on the pressure in the second half, Rudi Garcia’s men held on to secure a precious lead to take to Turin on March 17.

