Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Murder Of AEDC Official

The FCT Police has arrested one Oputa Vitus in connection with the murder of a staff of the Abuja Electrical Distribution Company (AEDC), at Pasali, Kabusa on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, the staff was stabbed by the suspect when himself and one other staff of the AEDC were deployed to the community on official assignment.

Thereafter, the police received a distress call which led to his arrest on February 25, 2020.

The Command has now commenced an investigation into the incident and it says the suspect will be arraigned upon the conclusion of the investigation.