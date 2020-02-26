Reps Ask NAPTIP To Name, Shame Sex Trafficking Offenders

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to publish the names and pictures of convicted traffickers.

This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Rep. Rimamnde Kwewum (PDP-Taraba) and seven others during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday.

The motion was on the “Need to Investigate the Degrading Sex Slavery Nigerian Women are Subjected to.”

Presenting the motion, Kwewum said currently there are tens of thousands of Nigerian women and underage girls forced into sex slavery around the world.

The lawmaker added that some West African countries had “become notorious in maltreating Nigerian women, keeping them as sex slaves” and providing safe haven for perpetrators of human trafficking.

He added that investigations carried out by NAPTIP showed that between 20,000 to 30,000 Nigerian girls were sex slaves in other countries, with 50 girls being added to the list every day.

“Because of increased efforts of the security agencies, traffickers no longer accompany their victims to Mali but now “waybill” the girls through Cotonou,” Kwewum added.

He also explained that the victims were deceived by friends and relatives to leave Nigeria to work as domestic helps and hair dressers but end up to be forced into prostitution.

The lawmakers, however, urged personnel of the Nigerian Immigration Service at the ports and borders of Nigeria to permit trained NAPTIP officials to operate, to spot, identify and prevent the illicit emigration of potential victims.

The house also urged NAPTIP to make it mandatory for all border officials of all security agencies to be trained.

The House Committee on Human Rights was directed to conduct investigation into all aspects of sex slavery and recommend appropriate budgeting and legislative, measures, including sanctions and cooperation with fellow African countries to stop trafficking.