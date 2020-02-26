Security Operatives Recover Weapons From Bauchi Forest

A cache of arms and ammunition suspected to be owned by bandits has been recovered by a renowned bounty hunter, in collaboration with security agents, from the Lame-Burra forest. a notorious criminal hideout in Bauchi State.

According to the hunter, Ali Kwara a repentant criminal provided the tip-off that led them to weapons cache.

The bandits’ arsenal, exhibited at the Bauchi Government House, consists of over 1,000 live ammunition, 43 assorted firearms and 30 cartridges, although the criminals themselves are still at large.

Governor Bala Mohammed who received the weaponry, which he in turn handed over to the police, says his administration is resolved to engage communities in the fight against crime.

He noted that the weapons were recovered following intelligence from the State Security Services (SSS) and other security agencies.

“In collaboration with the police, we have really confiscated this from bandits who are at large and they have run away from Bauchi.

“There are some informants within and outside the towns of Bauchi and environs that are helping us to do this and this is a collaboration between both the government, Ali Kwara and the security agencies so that we will be able to have a very concrete community engagement with a view to knowing all those bandits,” he said.

See photos below: