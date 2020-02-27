Advertisement

BREAKING: Ighalo Scores Debut Man Utd Goal

Channels Television  
Updated February 27, 2020

 

Odion Ighalo, Manchester United’s January signing from China, has scored his first goal for the club. 

Ighalo scored his debut goal in Manchester United’s game against Club Brugge.

READ ALSO: Landmark Man City Win In Madrid Vindicates Guardiola

His goal came six minutes after Bruno Fernandes put the Red Devils ahead from a penalty kick in the 27th minute.

United made it 3:0 just before the half-time break, with a goal from Scott McTominay.



