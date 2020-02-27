Coronavirus: Affected Countries In Europe

With governments scrambling to contain a slew of new coronavirus cases across Europe, here is an overview of the countries affected, where people have died and precautions being taken.

– ITALY –

With 14 deaths and 528 infections, Italy is by far the European country worst affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. It has also been a point of contagion with many cases in other countries involving people who returned home after travelling in infection-hit areas of northern Italy.

Israel on Thursday began turning away foreign nationals who arrived on flights from Italy to contain the virus’s spread.

– GERMANY –

In Germany, 26 people have been infected, including 10 diagnosed since Tuesday. Fourteen of the 26 work for an equipment manufacturer in Bavaria, and were infected by a colleague returning from China. Several hundred people are quarantined in their homes.

– FRANCE –

France has so far registered 18 infections and two deaths, and has urged its nationals to delay travel to virus hotspots in northern Italy. Students returning from China, Singapore, South Korea and the Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto are asked to remain at home for two weeks after their return.

– SPAIN –

Spain has registered 17 cases — 15 of them since Monday. Twelve are linked to Italy.

They include four Italians who were visiting Tenerife in the Canary Islands. The hotel where they were staying has been quarantined.

Three cases have been registered on the Spanish mainland, including one man in serious condition in the Madrid region.

– BRITAIN –

Britain has thus far recorded 15 cases, including two announced on Thursday: one patient had been in Italy and the other in Tenerife. The government has requested travellers returning from affected areas in northern Italy, China, South Korea and Iran to isolate themselves and inform authorities.

– SWITZERLAND –

Switzerland has registered four cases since Tuesday, including a man in his 70s who was infected near Milan.

– RUSSIA –

Two infected Chinese citizens have been treated in Russia, which has also repatriated and quarantined eight passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, of whom three have tested positive.

– AUSTRIA –

A 72-year-old man in Vienna tested positive on Thursday, making him Austria’s third case after an Italian couple, both 24, tested positive on Tuesday.

The Innsbruck hotel where the Italian woman worked as a receptionist was initially placed on lockdown but the measure was lifted late Tuesday following tests. Austria has urged its nationals to avoid visiting affected areas of neighbouring Italy.

– CROATIA –

Three people have tested positive for the virus, including a young man who recently stayed in Italy and his brother. A third case was detected Wednesday in a man who works in the Italian city of Parma.

– GREECE –

Greece has announced three cases — all Greeks who had recently returned from northern Italy.

Athens announced its first infection Wednesday, a woman aged 38. Two more were announced on Thursday, including a 10-year-old.

All three affected are Greek nationals.

The authorities have cancelled carnival celebrations planned for this weekend.

– FINLAND –

Two virus infections were confirmed Wednesday — a Chinese tourist in Lapland and a second case involving a Finnish national who had recently visited northern Italy.

– SWEDEN –

Two cases have been detected so far. One was registered at the end of January: a woman who had visited Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus emerged in December. On Wednesday, a second infection was discovered — in a man returning from northern Italy.

– BELGIUM –

One case was detected in a Belgian national who was repatriated from Wuhan in early February.

– DENMARK –

Denmark announced its first case on Thursday — a man returning from a skiing trip to northern Italy. His wife and son tested negative. He is described as not in danger, and the family is being confined to their home.

– GEORGIA –

Georgia on Wednesday announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the South Caucasus region.

– NORTH MACEDONIA –

One case has been detected — a woman who recently returned from Italy.

– NORWAY –

Norwegian health authorities announced Wednesday the first case of the new coronavirus in the Nordic nation in someone who returned from China last week. They said the patient was not in danger.

– ROMANIA –

Romania reported its first case on Wednesday — a man who was in contact with an Italian who visited the country last week.

