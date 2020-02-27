Coronavirus: Ramaphosa Orders Evacuation Of South Africans From China

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed the repatriation of South African citizens from Wuhan city in Hubei province, China.

Cabinet has decided on this course of action after due consideration of the circumstances and following several requests from the families of South Africans in the city.

According to a statement on Thursday, it is estimated that there are 199 South African citizens in Wuhan as per the latest consolidated list from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

The government’s statement further revealed that at this stage, 132 of those in Wuhan have expressed the desire to be repatriated.

“These compatriots are currently living under lockdown conditions following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“None of the affected individuals has been diagnosed with the virus nor have they exhibited any symptoms thereof. Upon arrival in South Africa, they will be placed in quarantine for 21 days as an additional precautionary measure.

“The government has been in constant communication with the families of all affected individuals and relevant departments have made the necessary arrangements to receive them.

“The Departments of Health and Defence will deploy healthcare personnel and supporting staff to provide assistance during the repatriation and quarantine processes. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) will deploy consular services personnel to provide consular assistance.

“Department of Home Affairs (DHA) will provide immigration services.

‘Department of Social Development (DSD) will offer trauma counselling and support. Further details in this regard will be communicated by the relevant line function ministries.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the virus, which set in motion coordination efforts worldwide, as well as the implementation of strict surveillance measures, as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The COVID-19 virus (Corona Virus), was first reported in Wuhan, China in November 2019,” the communique partly read.

On behalf of his people, President Ramaphosa also expressed solidarity with the people and government of China, he also expressed sincere gratitude to the Chinese Government and people for their assistance and support during this period and reiterated South Africa’s confidence in China’s ability to control the outbreak of the virus, as evidenced by amongst others, the commendable progress made to date.