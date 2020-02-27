FG To Sustain Use Of Technology For Increased Farm Yields

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday pledged that the Federal Government will sustain the deployment of Geographic Information Services (GIS) and other similar technologies to help farmers achieve increased production.

The President made this known when he received a delegation of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) led by the President of the International Federation of Surveyors, Professor Rudolf Staiger.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

President Buhari said his administration will continue to work with members of the survey and geo-informatics profession to provide the quality infrastructure that will bring prosperity to Nigerians.

‘‘Our Government, in the past five years, has embarked on critical infrastructure development and rehabilitation projects across the country. We are designing and building roads, bridges, rail tracks, airports and affordable housing all over the country.

‘‘Our goal is simple, we will develop quality infrastructure that will bring prosperity to millions of Nigerians in both our urban and rural areas.

‘‘To achieve this, we are working with surveyors, engineers and town planners. I am, therefore, confident that the 344 new surveyors inducted into the register of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria will be very busy in the coming years,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Professor Staiger told the President he was in the country to witness the induction of 344 new surveyors into the register of SURCON, and the investiture of the maiden edition of the Distinguished Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan Award for the Development of Survey and Geoinformatics in Nigeria.

‘‘For me, it is a great opportunity to personally interact with President Buhari whose international reputation of honesty, integrity and selfless services stand him out as one of the greatest sons of Africa,’’ he said.

The President of the International Federation of Surveyors added that the association was proud to be associated with the Nigerian leader and his administration’s determination to revive Nigeria.