Identity Of Man Who Attempted Suicide By Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon, Revealed

Fresh facts have emerged regarding the young man that attempted to commit suicide along the third mainland bridge in Lagos.

The young man in question is said to be 28-years-old Princewill David a resident of Tajudeen Balogun street in Moshalash area of Igando, a suburb of Lagos where he trades in currency exchange.

According to the police, the victim explained that he took the step simply because his girlfriend who he has engaged in a long time relationship with declared that she is no longer interested.

The Lagos state police public relations officer, Bala Elkana explained that the victim is presently undergoing medical attention while an investigation is ongoing.