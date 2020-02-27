Advertisement

PHOTOS: Nigerian, German Delegates Meet To Boost Trade Ties

Channels Television  
Updated February 27, 2020

 

Delegates of the Nigerian and Germany Binational Commission met on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The members held discussions on policies which will aid the fight against insurgency, improve migration policies, improve economic relations and improve energy in Nigeria.

The 6th Nigeria-Germany Binational Commission’s meeting also afforded delegates the opportunity to create stronger ties between the countries, improve the socio-economic lives of Nigerians and establish an enabling environment for all.

See photos below:



More on In Pictures

PHOTOS: Fire Guts Filling Station In Abuja

Nigerian Catholics Mark Ash Wednesday Wearing Black To Protest Against Insecurity

PHOTOS: Four-Year Trial Ends As Metuh Begins Jail Term

PHOTOS: Metuh Present As Court Gives Verdict On EFCC’s Suit

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement