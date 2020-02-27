PHOTOS: Nigerian, German Delegates Meet To Boost Trade Ties

Delegates of the Nigerian and Germany Binational Commission met on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The members held discussions on policies which will aid the fight against insurgency, improve migration policies, improve economic relations and improve energy in Nigeria.

The 6th Nigeria-Germany Binational Commission’s meeting also afforded delegates the opportunity to create stronger ties between the countries, improve the socio-economic lives of Nigerians and establish an enabling environment for all.

