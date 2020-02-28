Advertisement
Health Minister Addresses Nigerians On Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Friday addressed reporters on the recently confirmed case of coronavirus in Lagos.
The press briefing held at the Federal Ministry of Health secretariat in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, and top officials of the ministry are among those present at the meeting.
Watch the video below:
More on Local
Advertisement