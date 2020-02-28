Advertisement

Health Minister Addresses Nigerians On Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus

Channels Television  
Updated February 28, 2020
A file photo of the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

 

 

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Friday addressed reporters on the recently confirmed case of coronavirus in Lagos.

The press briefing held at the Federal Ministry of Health secretariat in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, and top officials of the ministry are among those present at the meeting.

Watch the video below:



More on Local

Myth Busters: 12 Wrong Beliefs About Coronavirus

Properties Forfeiture: Saraki To Know Fate On April 27

Identity Of Man Who Attempted Suicide By Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon, Revealed

Another Man Jumps Into The Lagos Lagoon 

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement