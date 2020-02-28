NPFL: Jigawa Golden Stars Battle Plateau United As Matchday 22 Begins

MFM FC of Lagos will be away to FC Ifeanyi Ubah as matchday 22 fixtures of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) 2020 hold across the country this weekend.

In their last match, the Olukoya Boys were held to a barren draw by Heartland of Owerri at the Agege Stadium to keep them on 27 points and 11th on the log.

League leaders Plateau United will be seeking to consolidate their position at the summit of the league when they host Jigawa Golden Stars.

The 2016/2017 champions had earlier secured a crucial away point against Lobi Stars at the Aper Aku Stadium in Markurdi, Benue State.

In another NPFL fixture this week, Adamawa United will continue their quest for survival in Nigeria’s elite league when they travel to Enugu to face Rangers

Victory over the Antelopes will see them leave the foot of the table provided other results go their way this weekend.

After seeing their unbeaten run end in Lafia against Nasarawa United, two-time African champions Enyimba battle title-chasing Katsina United in Aba.

Rabiu Ali will lead Kano Pillars to battle against Akwa Starlets after they were condemned to a defeat in the hands of Stanley Eguma’s Rivers United in their last game.

On the other hand, Rivers United and Heartland FC go head-to-head at the Okigwe Township Stadium, as Eguma’s men hope to maintain the second spot on the league table.

NPFL Matchday 22 Fixtures 2020

Kwara United F.C vs Lobi Stars F.C

Plateau United vs Jigawa Golden Stars

Heartland F.C vs Rivers United

Kano Pillars F.C vs Dakkada F.C

Rangers Intl vs Adamawa United

FC Ifeanyi Ubah vs MFM F.C

Abia Warriors vs Akwa United

Warri Wolves FC vs Sunshine Stars F.C

Wikki Tourist F.C. vs Nasarawa United F.C

The match between Enyimba and Katsina United has been moved due to their CAF Confederations Cup game against Horoya FC.