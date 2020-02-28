Offiong Qualifies For Tokyo 2020 Women’s Table Tennis

Edem Offiong has qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after winning her first two games in group A at the African qualification tournament for table tennis in Tunis.

The 33-year-old beat Gulti Marta OF Ethiopia 4-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-2, 11-5) in her first game and followed it up with a difficult 4-3 (13-11,11-1,9-11,11-95-11,8-11,11-6) win over home girl Garci Fadwa.

Offiong who has been in good form recently having won silver at the African top 16 cup on Wednesday is the first Nigerian to qualify for the table tennis singles event of the summer games.

Offiong becomes the first to pick a ticket at the tournament with seven spots in the singles still up for grabs.

Meanwhile, compatriots Funke Oshonaike, Aruna Quadri and Olajide Omotayo will hope to join her in sealing qualification at the end of the competition on Friday.