Ogun PDP Faction Suspends Secretary

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State has suspended its secretary, Mr Semiu Sodipo, for 10 years.

The faction led by Mr Bayo Dayo, suspended Sodipo over allegations of anti-party activities and nominated Mrs Labre Balogun as his successor.

This was announced on Thursday at the stakeholders’ meeting presided over by the factional chairman, Dayo, held at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, in the state capital.

The factional chairman reflected on the leadership tussle rocking the party and insisted that his faction of the party remained the recognised one.

He accused the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, of complicity in the leadership tussle in the state chapter of the party.

Dayo, however, revealed that the party’s state congress would commence on March 7 to elect officers for the PDP at the ward, local government, and state levels.

In his reaction, Sodipo said his suspension was illegal and of no substance as he remains the state secretary of the PDP.