Advertisement

Police Uncover Baby Factor In Rivers

Channels Television  
Updated February 28, 2020

MOSOP Accuses Military Of Killing In Gokana

 

The Rivers State Police Command has uncovered a child trafficking facility, also known as, a ‘baby factory’ in the Woji area of Portharcourt, the Rivers State Capital.

A spokesman for the command, Nnamdi Omoni explains that in a covert operation which lasted for hours, 23 babies between the ages of one and two were rescued.

READ ALSO: Second EFCC Witness Testifies Against Naira Marley In Cyber Fraud Case

Mr Omoni also revealed that four pregnant teenagers were also saved.

The police spokesman further stated that the victims were looking “frail and malnourished” and had been hospitalized.

He said investigations are ongoing to ascertain those responsible for the facility.



More on Crime Watch

Second EFCC Witness Testifies Against Naira Marley In Cyber Fraud Case

Four Locals, 17 Bandits Killed In Katsina Village Raid

Security Operatives Recover Weapons From Bauchi Forest

Airstrikes Destroy Boko Haram Logistics Facilities In Borno, Says NAF

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement