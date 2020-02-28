Police Uncover Baby Factor In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has uncovered a child trafficking facility, also known as, a ‘baby factory’ in the Woji area of Portharcourt, the Rivers State Capital.

A spokesman for the command, Nnamdi Omoni explains that in a covert operation which lasted for hours, 23 babies between the ages of one and two were rescued.

READ ALSO: Second EFCC Witness Testifies Against Naira Marley In Cyber Fraud Case

Mr Omoni also revealed that four pregnant teenagers were also saved.

The police spokesman further stated that the victims were looking “frail and malnourished” and had been hospitalized.

He said investigations are ongoing to ascertain those responsible for the facility.