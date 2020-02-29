Advertisement

Coronavirus: Juve Vs Inter Among Five Postponed Games

Channels Television  
Updated February 29, 2020

 

Five Serie A matches this weekend have been postponed because of the Coronavirus, including Juventus’ game at home to Inter Milan.

Matches at Udinese, AC Milan, Parma and Sassuolo have also fallen victim to the outbreak of the virus in Italy.

The games were initially going to be played behind closed doors, but Serie A took the decision on Saturday morning to call them off.

Details later…



More on Sports

Man City Retain League Cup After Aston Villa Win

ATTF Insist Quadri Will Be At Tokyo Olympics

Ancelotti Sees Red As Man Utd Draw Everton 

Bekele Wins London Half-Marathon, Breaks Farah’s Record

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement