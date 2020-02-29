Advertisement
Coronavirus: Juve Vs Inter Among Five Postponed Games
Five Serie A matches this weekend have been postponed because of the Coronavirus, including Juventus’ game at home to Inter Milan.
Matches at Udinese, AC Milan, Parma and Sassuolo have also fallen victim to the outbreak of the virus in Italy.
The games were initially going to be played behind closed doors, but Serie A took the decision on Saturday morning to call them off.
Details later…
