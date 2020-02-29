Coronavirus: Kaduna Govt Sets Up Emergency Centre

Kaduna State has constituted an Emergency Operational Centre (EOC), following the announcement of the first case of Novel Corona Virus (COVID -19) in Nigeria, as part of efforts to properly manage any eventuality.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry for Health on Friday, the centre will be coordinated by the Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Baloni.

The Federal Ministry of Health on Friday announced that the first case of Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) has been discovered in Lagos.

But according to the ministry, the case is under control. It, however, urged the general public to observe preventive measures as advised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Some of the measures include regularly and thoroughly washing of hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitisers and maintaining at least three to five feet of distance between individuals and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

“In addition, the general public is also advised to follow good respiratory hygiene by covering the mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper, or cough and sneeze into the sleeve at the bent elbow,” the statement said, adding that such handkerchiefs or tissue papers should be disposed of immediately after use.

The statement also advised patients who have a history of travel to China, Italy and other countries with confirmed cases of COVID-19, to “self-isolate for two weeks and report any symptoms of fever, cough, sneezing and difficulty in breathing to medical personnel.”

Meanwhile, residents of Kaduna State have been encouraged to remain calm as the government has assured them of its efforts to contain the disease.