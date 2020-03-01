Coronavirus: Ganduje Urges Use Of Kano Emergency Hotlines

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has urged citizens to use the existing emergency hotlines provided by the ministry of health in the event of any eventuality of the coronavirus within the state.

The governor, in a statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the surveillance and emergency response measures are in place to tackle an outbreak of any communicable diseases.

He said the government has provided emergency hotlines for citizens to call if they feel unwell or suspect a case of the coronavirus.

The commissioner gave the emergency contacts as follows:

1. Dr. Imam Wada Bello, Director of Public Health and Disease Control 08050303343;

2. Dr Bashir Lawan Muhammad, State Epidemiologist/Incident Manager, Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) 08099973292;

3. Sulaiman Ilyasu, State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (SDSNO) 08039704476;

4. State Coordinator, World Health Organisation (WHO), Kano 08037038597;

5. Dr. Sharif Yahaya Musa, Director Disease Control and Epidemiologist 08176677497

The government appealed to the public to follow precautionary measures recommended by the Ministry of Health and other relevant government agencies.