Coronavirus: Over 20 Vaccines In Development Globally – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that over 20 vaccines are in development globally, and several therapeutics are in clinical trials all geared towards ousting the Coronavirus.

Disclosing this on Friday in his opening remarks at the media briefing on COVID-19, WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said first results on vaccines and therapeutics are expected in a few weeks.

Mr Ghebreyesus said that on Thursday he spoke about the things countries must do to prepare for cases and prevent onward transmission, adding that the report of the WHO-China Joint Mission has now published its report, which is available in English on the WHO website, and will also be posted in Chinese on the National Health Commission website.

He notes that the report includes a wealth of information, and 22 recommendations for China, for affected and unaffected countries, for the international community, and the general public.

“It calls for all countries to educate their populations, to expand surveillance, to find, isolate and care for every case, to trace every contact, and to take an all-of-government and all-of-society approach – this is not a job for the health ministry alone,” Mr Ghebreyesus noted.

He, however, warned that people do not need to wait for vaccines and therapeutics, stressing that there are things every individual can do to protect themselves and others today.

“Your risk depends on where you live, your age and general health. WHO can provide general guidance. You should also follow your national guidance and consult local health professionals,” the WHO Director-General advised.