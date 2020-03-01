Coronavirus Patient Is Well Taken Care Of – Sanwo-Olu

Nigeria’s index case of coronavirus, an Italian citizen, is well taken care of in a conducive environment, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said.

The 44-year-old Italian was confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19 after series of tests were carried out by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, who visited the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, but said he didn’t see the patient, debunked reports that the Italian was not in a conducive environment.

“Where the index case first was tested was like a holding bay, it’s when he turned positive he was put in the quarantine facility.

“The two places have been well put together; it is just a simple case of fake news; somebody saying things that the place is not conducive or there are mosquitoes, did they get to talk to the patient? No. It’s just people’s perception of what they think would be happening,” the governor maintained.

He added that: “The whole place prevents entrance and there is controlled access; so the patient is well taken care of and he is under a conducive environment and the reports we are getting are gladdening.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was well kitted during his visit, when asked about the availability of the protective gear for health officials, claimed that the state has over a thousand at its disposal, due to the nature of its usage.

“Some of the components can be produced locally, but a whole lot were imported and we have more than we can imagine, we have got thousands of it because it is per-use; once you wear them and you come out, that’s the end of it, the whole thing is trashed, you cannot use them again, so it’s one use and its per trip.

“We have what we consider very sufficient numbers when I checked last; we have well over a thousand as we speak,” Governor Sanwo-Olu stated.