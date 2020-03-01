Coronavirus Patient Was Not Aware He Carried The Disease – Health Minister

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, says Nigeria’s index case of coronavirus was not aware that he had the disease prior to his arrival into the country.

The 44-year-old Italian citizen was confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus on Thursday after series of tests were carried out by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Dr Ehanire while stating plans of the Federal Government on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, stressed that plans are ongoing to ensure that the case remains just one.

He added that a meeting with relevant stakeholders will hold on Monday to ascertain the progress made in containing the spread of the virus.

“We are in the phase of trying to carry out containment so that if possible, it does not go beyond the one index case that has entered the country.

“He was not in the knowledge of what he had that he was carrying any particular kind of illness and we are happy that he is responding.

“It does seem as if his own illness is running rather mildly the way it looks and his viral load has begun to drop which means he is on his way to recovery,” he revealed.

The health minister explained that due to the newness of the virus, there is no confirmed pattern for the survival of the virus whether in warm or cold weather.

He urged Nigerians to always ensure that they maintain proper hygiene and not be complacent.