PHOTOS: Catholics In Nigeria March Against Incessant Killings, Kidnappings

Catholics in Nigeria, as well as other Christians, gathered in Abuja on Sunday to march against the incessant killings and kidnappings in the country.

The walk which was organised by the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria started from the Ecumenical centre ended at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral.

A large number of Catholics attended the march, bearing placards and banners conveying their messages.

Below are pictures of the protest: