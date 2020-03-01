PHOTOS: Governor Sanwo-Olu Kits Up, Inspects Emergency Operation Centre In Yaba

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited the Emergency operation Centre in Yaba for an on the spot assessment of the facility.

The governor after assessing the facility assured Lagosians that his government is in full support of the operations of the Disease Management team.

He also enjoined the media to support and ensure that effective awareness is created.

Below are some more photos from the inspection of the emergency facility.