Police Rescue Kidnapped Benue State Director, Arrest Suspects

The Benue State Director of Treasury, Mr Geoffrey Agada, who was kidnapped by a five-man syndicate from his home in Makurdi on Thursday has been rescued by the police.

The kidnappers had made a demand of N50 million as ransom before the victim would be released.

Presenting the victim to Governor Samuel Ortom at the government house on Sunday, the state commissioner of police, Mr Mohammed Mukadass said, Mr Agada was rescued after a gun battle with the kidnappers, leading to some arrest and the recovery of one AK47 rifle.

“About three days ago, Mr Agada was kidnapped by gunmen at around 5pm. We have been working round the clock to see how we can rescue him unhurt and alive; they made a demand of about N50 million but we played with time and worked on credible intelligence and we had an encounter with them and Mr Agada has been rescued.

“No ransom was paid, and we are still investigating and looking for more of the suspects,” he added.

READ ALSO: Buhari Replaces Security Officials Over Release Of 295 Smuggled Petroleum Tankers

Governor Ortom who spoke on the development thanked the police for the rescue operation without paying a ransom to the criminals.

“Agada is one of my most dedicated staff In the finance department of Benue state.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the commissioner of police for the wonderful work they are doing to stamp out criminality.”

He vowed to strengthen the state anti-kidnapping law and increase support to security agencies to support their operations.