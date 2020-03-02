Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing On Imo Verdict Again

The Supreme Court has adjourned till tomorrow, March 3, its hearing of the application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party’s Candidate in Imo State.

Mr. Emeka Ihedioha is asking the apex court to set aside its judgment of January 14th that sacked him as Governor of Imo State.

The top court adjourned the hearing due to an application filed by Kanu Agabi, who is Ihedioha’s lead counsel.

Agabi, SAN, told the court that had had just been served with some processes by Governor Hope Uzodinma and needs time to respond.

This is the second time the seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, is adjourning the matter. It first adjourned the hearing on February 18 till today, March 2.

