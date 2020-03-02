Advertisement

Four Chinese Quarantined In Plateau Test Negative For Covid-19 – Minister

Channels Television  
Updated March 2, 2020
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, at a press conference in Abuja on the confirmed case of coronavirus on February 28, 2020. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, at a press conference in Abuja on the confirmed case of coronavirus on February 28, 2020. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on Monday reported that four Chinese nationals quarantined in Plateau state have tested negative for Covid-19.

The Plateau state government had reported four suspected cases of the coronavirus on Saturday and placed the individuals on quarantine.

However, the Minister, in a press briefing, said “none of these cases have any symptoms” and that they have all “been tested at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reference laboratory and they are all negative for coronavirus infection.”

He went on to note that the state has placed them under supervised isolation for 14 days.

“We will continue to monitor the global situation with cases spreading quickly in countries as they are doing now,” Ehanire said.



More on Headlines

Coronavirus Patient Responding Well To Treatment In Lagos, Says Minister

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing On Imo Verdict Again

At Least 30 Killed As Gunmen Attack Kaduna Villages

Coronavirus: We’re Not Taking Our Eyes Away From Land, Sea Borders, Says FG

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement