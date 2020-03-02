Four Chinese Quarantined In Plateau Test Negative For Covid-19 – Minister

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on Monday reported that four Chinese nationals quarantined in Plateau state have tested negative for Covid-19.

The Plateau state government had reported four suspected cases of the coronavirus on Saturday and placed the individuals on quarantine.

However, the Minister, in a press briefing, said “none of these cases have any symptoms” and that they have all “been tested at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reference laboratory and they are all negative for coronavirus infection.”

He went on to note that the state has placed them under supervised isolation for 14 days.

“We will continue to monitor the global situation with cases spreading quickly in countries as they are doing now,” Ehanire said.