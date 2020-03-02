Four Suspected Highway Robbers Arrested In Adamawa

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspected notorious armed robbers in Adamawa State.

The Corps Commandant in the state, Abdullahi Nurudeen, paraded the suspects on Sunday at the NSCDC Headquarters in Yola, the state capital.

He revealed that the suspects were known for terrorising travellers along the Ngurore Numan and Savannah Highways in the state.

Nurudeen appealed to the people to embrace the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria and stop moving around or travelling with huge sums of money.

He explained that this was important to avoid falling victims of armed robbers who lay ambush to dispossess passengers of their belongings.

The commandant noted that the NSCDC has continued to beef up its activities by frustrating activities of criminals in Adamawa through several arrests.

He revealed that the suspects were found with expensive clothing materials, mobile phones, machetes and other dangerous weapons.

Nurudeen added that the security operatives recovered large sums of counterfeit money of different currencies and some fetish items from the suspects.

The suspects confessed to have gotten involved in a series of robbery attacks on the highways.