Ile-Arugbo: Court Fixes March 25 For Hearing After Parties Fail To Settle

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has fixed March 25, 2020, for definite hearing on the case between the Saraki family and the state government.

Both parties have been in dispute over the demolition of the Saraki family home known as Ile Arugbo, which was demolished by the state government.

According to the state government, the property which was used as a venue for political meetings was destroyed over alleged illegality in its acquisition.

Counsels to both parties had told the presiding judge, Justice Abiodun Adewara, that the matter will be settled out of court.

However, Channels Television gathered that several meeting held at the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, ended in a brick wall as both parties failed to reach amicable terms of a settlement.

In the terms of the settlement, the Kwara government wants the land to be left for the public interest; but the claimant proposed that the government should vacate the revocation order on three plots on Illofa road, GRA, which Ile Arugbo sits on.

The claimants added that the government should rebuild all the demolished structures on the land, and issue a public apology to the aged who were traumatised by the demolition.

On Mondays sitting, Justice Adewara commended both parties for trying to find an amicable resolution to the crisis as advised by the court, and fixed March 25 for the hearing of the case.