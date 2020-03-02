Stop Moving With Cash, NSCDC Warns Travellers

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Adamawa State Command, has appealed to Nigerians to stop moving around or travelling with huge sums of money, instead to embrace the cashless policy of the central bank of Nigeria.

The State Commandant, Abdullahi Nurudeen, made the appeal while parading four notorious armed robbery suspects terrorising travellers along the Ngurore Numan and Savannah highways in Adamawa state.

Nurudeen warned the general public to be extra careful in travelling with huge amounts of cash to avoid falling victims of armed robbers who lay ambush to rob passengers of their belongings.

Parading the suspects at the Headquarters of the NSCDC in Yola, the state commandant revealed that the suspects were found with expensive clothing materials ,mobile phones, machetes and other dangerous weapons as well as large sums of counterfeit money of different currencies including Cameroon CFR and other fetish items.

The four suspects also confessed their involvement in many robbery attacks on the highways.

While addressing the suspects, the NSCDC Commandant said the Command will leave no stone unturned to rid the state of criminals.

The Command also commended other security agencies in the state for collaborating with the Command for the successes achieved so far.