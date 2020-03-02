Two Commuters Die In Ondo Road Crash

Two commuters, yet to be identified, have reportedly lost their lives, while others were injured in a road accident which occurred along Owo-Ifon road over the weekend.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Adeleye, said the auto-crash occurred at about 10 am at Oyoyo, five kilometres from Ikare junction, along Owo-Ifon express road.

Adeleye said the accident involved a grey colour minibus TYT Premier with number plate Ondo SMK 702 CE and a white CAT, DAF Truck model 95 XE with number plate Lagos MUS668 XC.

According to him, eight people were involved in the fatal accident which resulted in the death of two people. He said the corpses of the dead persons have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo mortuary.

Adeleye, who blamed the accident on speed violation, said the six survivors are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits so as to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

The FRSC boss added that the Corps would continue monitoring road users to guard against dangerous driving.

“We will continue to sustain our aggressive patrols across all major highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents,” he said.