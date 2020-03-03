Advertisement

#1Milli: Davido Teases Fans, Drops Music Video

Updated March 3, 2020
Davido and Chioma in the music video for 1Milli

 

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido has dropped the visuals for his hit track 1Milli.

He released the long-anticipated music video on Tuesday, teasing fans with a photo of himself and his long-time boo, Chioma, in what seemed like a traditional wedding ceremony.

Fans could not contain their excitement as they showered congratulatory messages on the couple who’s marriage is expected to hold later this year.

The colorful music video which was shot in the popular Balogun Market in Lagos, has now gained over 200,000 views on streaming platform, Youtube.

Watch the video below.



