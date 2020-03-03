Advertisement

Argentina Confirms First Coronavirus Case

Channels Television  
Updated March 3, 2020
Argentina’s Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia speaks during a press conference in which he confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country, in Buenos Aires, on March 3, 2020. Argentina said Tuesday it has confirmed its first case of new coronavirus in a 43-year-old man who had returned from Italy. Gonzalez said the man has been in isolation since presenting himself to a health clinic. Juan MABROMATA / AFP.

 

Argentina and Chile both said on Tuesday they had confirmed their first cases of new coronavirus in patients who recently returned from travels.

A 43-year-old infected Argentine man had returned from Italy while a 33-year-old Chilean man had spent a month in southeast Asia.

Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia said the Argentine patient has been in isolation since presenting himself to a private health clinic.

“We’ve identified a first case. It’s a patient who came from Italy” but had also traveled around other parts of Europe, said Gonzalez Garcia.

READ ALSO: Latest Developments On Coronavirus Across The World

The minister, who added that “fortunately the case is not complicated,” said Argentina was prepared to tackle the virus.

Chile’s Health Minister Jaime Manalich said the 33-year-old patient had been taken to hospital in the city of Talca, around 350 kilometers (220 miles) to the south of the capital Santiago.

AFP



More on World News

World Bank Unveils $12b Aid Package To Fight Coronavirus

Latest Developments On Coronavirus Across The World

Canada To Help Businesses Hit By Coronavirus – PM

Eight Killed in US Tornadoes

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement