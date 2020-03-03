Ayade Swears In Eneji As Cross River Acting Chief Judge

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade has sworn in Justice Maurice Eneji as the acting Chief Judge of the state.

The swearing in of the CJ on Tuesday follows the non-confirmation of Justice Akon Ikpeme as the substantive Chief Judge of the state by the Cross River State House of Assembly on Monday.

While asking the new Chief Judge to dispense justice without fear or favour, the governor said the exercise was imperative as law and nature abhor a vacuum.

“I urge you to dispense justice without fear or favour, you have to have fairness of mind. The law is blind and should not be sensitive to religion, ethnicity, colour or affiliation.

“We ask that the leadership of the judiciary under your watch should be very exemplary and should be such that every other state would like to emulate. We know your background and believe that you are competent and capable and worthy of this office,” he said.

Ayade said that as governor, he has taken several decisions in the past to ensure equity and fairness in the distribution of government positions so as to have a balanced representation across the senatorial zones in the state.

The governor gave instances where he insisted that the position of the Provost of College of Education in Akamkpa be given to a southern candidate even when a candidate from the north had the highest score.

Speaking further, Ayade recalled how he overlooked a northerner while appointing the Head of Service upon assuming office, stressing that he preferred a southerner occupy the position to avoid having a lop-sided government with key officials coming from a particular zone.

“Currently, I have over 20 non-Cross Riverians holding various appointments in my government. Some of the appointees are from far flung states like Kano, Imo, Edo to as close as Akwa Ibom state, which has a commissioner in my cabinet. I am not known or given to sectionalism or tribalism. I believe in equity,” he stated.

On his part, the new acting Chief Judge pledged to enthrone a number of reforms that will aide justice delivery in the state.

He promised to be a listening leader, adding that the judiciary under him will be tough on criminals.