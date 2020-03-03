Lagos Govt Quarantines Chinese National Over Coronavirus

Health officials in Lagos State have quarantined a Chinese national shortly after he arrived in the country via an Ethiopian Airline plane.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this to reporters on Tuesday.

The Chinese citizen was accosted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport after he was made to go through the mandatory screening for those coming into the country.

He was, thereafter, moved to the Lagos State Isolation Centre where he was being tested for the novel coronavirus.

However, the result of the test has yet to be established.

Meanwhile, the state government has revealed that the Italian national currently in isolation has remained the only positive case of coronavirus in the country.

It added that more than 100 people who had contact with the index case were also being monitored by health experts.

Nigeria announced its first case of corona virus on February 28 when the Italian citizen who arrived in the country two days earlier tested positive to the virus.

