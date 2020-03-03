Looted Funds Recovered By Buhari Administration Were Judiciously Utilised – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), says looted funds recovered by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration were judiciously utilized for high-impact public-oriented projects.

He was quoted to have said this in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

According to the statement, Malami said the application of the fund was monitored by the World Bank and Civil Society Organisations in the areas of Social Investment Programmes including N-power, School-feeding and associated interventions overseen from the office of Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“The money was judiciously applied for the purpose for which it was meant for and none of the parties; neither the Swiss government, nor the World Bank, much less of the Civil Society Organisation raised any question regarding reputation relating to the application of the funds,” he said.

Speaking further, the minister stated that looted funds expected from the United States of America and the Island of Jessy are yet to be received by the government, “so the issue regarding embezzlement or misappropriation of same is an imaginary illusion which does not even arise as the money has not yet been repatriated to Nigeria”.

“The role of the PDP relating to transparency and accountability over the looted assets can best be appreciated with particular reference to the 2003 agreement brokered by the PDP government and the question of liability and accountability raised by Falana can best be answered by the implications of the 2003 agreement,” he added.

Malami, therefore, noted that looted monies recovered before 2015 were substantially recovered by past governments that should be made to account on the application or otherwise of the funds.