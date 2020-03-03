Advertisement

Oshiomhole Lauds Supreme Court Verdict Dismissing Ihedioha’s Application

Channels Television  
Updated March 3, 2020
APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, addressing a press conference in Abuja on February 13, 2020.

 

 

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has commended the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Imo State governorship election.

Mr Oshiomhole said the judgement of the apex court has affirmed that the choice of the people of Imo State has been respected.

He spoke to reporters on Tuesday moments after the Supreme Court dismissed the application of Mr Emeka Ihedioha asking the court to review its judgement which sacked him as the governor of Imo State.

More to follow…



