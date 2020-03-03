Reality Show ‘Judge Judy’ To End After 25 Seasons

The syndicated courtroom show, Judge Judy, will come to an end after its 25th season in 2021.

The show which has Judy Sheindlin, 77, Television’s highest-paid host at the helm is distributed by one of America’s media company, CBS Television Distribution.

Sheindlin, who was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, was quoted by Yahoo entertainment, saying she is not yet retiring and will be on a new show, ‘Judy Justice’ with a new network.

“I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS [Television Distribution], which distributes the show.

“And it’s been successful. Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think, sort of felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program — because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns. But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later,” she explained.

READ ALSO: ‘Invisible Man’ Rakes In $28.9m, Tops North America Box Office

As for where and when the show will air, she said, “I can’t tell you yet,” but it’s ‘exciting news’.”

The celebrity TV host assured fans that they have a full year to watch Judge Judy, and will be able to catch all the reruns on TV stations currently airing the show.

“Judge Judy, you’ll be able to see next year — a full year, all new shows [for the 2020-21 season]

“The following couple of years, you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judge Judy. And Judy Justice will be going elsewhere. Isn’t that fun?”, she added in detail.

Judge Judy’s no-nonsense courtroom modus operandi has brought her millions of viewers through the years and made her the highest-paid TV host with a reported $420 million fortune.

She earns $47 million per season hosting Judge Judy.