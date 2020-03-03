Strike: Enugu Govt Wins Suit Against Resident Doctors

The Enugu State government has won a suit against members of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane.

This comes as the National Industrial Court sitting in Enugu issued an interim injunction restraining members of the union from continuing with the industrial action already embarked upon.

The court also restrained the ARD and its members from taking any action in furtherance of the strike, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed by the state government.

Justice O. Arowosegbe issued the interim injunction while ruling on a motion ex-parte filed by the state government on Monday.

In copies of the judgement sent to Channels Television on Tuesday, Justice Arowosegbe ordered the doctors to “forthwith stop the strike already commenced and immediately stop any action in furtherance of the strike or any strike till the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

The case was thereafter adjourned until March 17 for the hearing of the substantive motion.

See the court orders below: