Advertisement

App That Detects Jaundice in Newborns Could Save Lives In Asia And Africa

Channels Television  
Updated March 4, 2020
A smartphone app that lets users check the eyes of newborn babies for jaundice simply by taking a picture may be an effective, low-cost way of identifying which cases need treatment, scientists reported Monday. Jaundice, which causes the skin and whites of the eyes to turn yellow, causes 114,000 newborn deaths and 178,000 cases of disability a year.
In this undated photo received by AFP on March 2, 2020 from the University of Ghana, a baby is screened during a trial in a large-scale feasibility study using a Smartphone-Based Screening for jaundice at Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra, Ghana. – A smartphone app that lets users check the eyes of newborn babies for jaundice simply by taking a picture may be an effective, low-cost way of identifying which cases need treatment, scientists reported Monday. Jaundice, which causes the skin and whites of the eyes to turn yellow, causes 114,000 newborn deaths and 178,000 cases of disability a year. (Photo by Christabel Enweronu-Laryea / University of Ghana / AFP)

 

A smartphone app that lets users check the eyes of newborn babies for jaundice may be an effective, low-cost way of identifying which cases need treatment, scientists reported Monday.

Jaundice, a liver problem that causes the skin and whites of the eyes to turn yellow, causes 114,000 newborn deaths and 178,000 cases of disability a year.

Three-quarters of the deaths occur in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, meaning the results of this new pilot study — published in the journal PLOS ONE and led by researchers at the University College London (UCL) — could be an important boost to health care professionals in poorer regions.

Senior author Terence Leung, from UCL’s medical physics and biomedical engineering department, said: “In many parts of the world, midwives and nurses rely on sight alone to assess jaundice. However, this is unreliable, especially for newborns with darker skin.

“Our smartphone-based method provides a more robust assessment, ensuring serious cases do not go unnoticed. While we await the evidence of a larger trial, we believe that this method, used as an app, could help to prevent the deaths of newborn babies due to severe jaundice worldwide.”

Jaundice is caused by high levels of a yellow compound called bilirubin that is produced during the normal breakdown of red blood cells.

 

AFP



More on Africa

Togo Court Confirms President’s Election Victory

South Africa Slips Into Second Recession In Two Years

Bus Crash Kills 25 In South Africa

Court Sentences ‘Most Wanted Man’ To Death Over Terrorism

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement