Bloomberg Endorses Biden After Pull-Out From US Presidential Race

Updated March 4, 2020
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 3, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg leaves after speaking at a rally at Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Super Tuesday. 
US media tycoon Michael Bloomberg said Wednesday he was quitting the Democratic primary race and instead endorsing frontrunner Joe Biden for the White House after being snubbed by voters on Super Tuesday. 

“Three months ago, I entered the race for president to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump — because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult,” he said in a statement.

The billionaire former mayor of New York spent hundreds of millions of dollars on his presidential run but failed to win any of the 14 states on offer on Super Tuesday — the most important day in the Democratic primary season.

AFP



