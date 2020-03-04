Advertisement

Canada’s Central Bank Slashes Lending Rates First Time Since 2015

Channels Television  
Updated March 4, 2020
A picture of the Canadian flag used to illustrate the story.
A picture of the Canadian flag used to illustrate the story.

 

Canada’s Central Bank on Wednesday cut its key lending rate by 0.5 percentage points to 1.25 percent in response to the growing economic risk posed by the coronavirus epidemic.

The interest rate drop was the first in Canada since mid-2015 and follows a similar move by the US Federal Reserve on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: World Bank Unveils $12b Aid Package To Fight Coronavirus



More on World News

Temperature Screenings, Footshakes As OPEC Meets Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Bloomberg Endorses Biden After Pull-Out From US Presidential Race

Poland Joins Other Countries, Announces First Coronavirus Case

Russia Bans Export Of Masks, Hazmat Suits To Fight Coronavirus

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement