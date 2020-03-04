Advertisement
Canada’s Central Bank Slashes Lending Rates First Time Since 2015
Canada’s Central Bank on Wednesday cut its key lending rate by 0.5 percentage points to 1.25 percent in response to the growing economic risk posed by the coronavirus epidemic.
The interest rate drop was the first in Canada since mid-2015 and follows a similar move by the US Federal Reserve on Tuesday.
READ ALSO: World Bank Unveils $12b Aid Package To Fight Coronavirus
